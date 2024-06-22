Villa in talks over £19m sale after midfielder departs

Iroegbunam, 20, has signed a three-year deal with the Toffees and could soon be followed out of the Villa Park exit door by Kellyman.

The 18-year-old, who has made just two Premier League substitute appearances, has emerged as a serious target for Chelsea and the clubs are close to agreeing a fee of around £19m.

Kellyman, a product of Derby County’s academy, is highly-rated by Villa boss Unai Emery and signed a long-term contract last October.

But Villa are prepared to let him depart to ensure they remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

They have been in talks with Chelsea over several players, with left-back Ian Maatsen expected to arrive from Stamford Bridge for £37.5m. Striker Jhon Duran could still leave for the west London club before the end of the month.

Douglas Luiz is close to joining Juventus for a fee of £21million in a deal which would also see forward Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzro Barrenechea arrive. Midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to join Villa from Luton Town.

Iroegbunam departs three years after joining from Albion. Villa are in talks to sign Everton winger Lewis Dobbin in a separate deal.

Writing on Instagram, Iroegbunam said: "After an amazing 3 years at Aston Villa it is time to say goodbye.

“I have so much to thank everyone at this club for from making my premier league debut to playing in Europe. It has truly been amazing.

“Everyone involved in this journey has been so good to me and I won’t forget it. It was an honour to call myself a villan.

"To my teammates, coaches and to you fans. You will all be missed! Lots of love."