Matt Maher: Ambition’s great for Aston Villa – but exploiting fan loyalty isn’t

Ever since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens arrived to rescue the club from the brink of administration, they have made no secret of the fact they are aiming right for the top.

With part of the dream realised following qualification for the Champions League, they have entered the summer with the pedal still firmly to the floor, a deal to sign left-back Ian Maatsen for £37.5million agreed despite those well-publicised profit and sustainability (PSR) concerns.

The same sense of a club in a hurry can be found off the field where Chris Heck, president of business operations, last week revealed his objective to double revenues to £400million within the next three seasons.