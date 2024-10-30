Unai Emery defends changes as Aston Villa bow out of EFL Cup

Daichi Kamada got the winner as the visitors won the fourth round tie 2-1 after Emery opted to make 10 changes to his line-up.

But the boss insisted he had no regrets over his team selection and declared: “I am disappointed and frustrated, but if I repeated this match 100 times, I would play the same players.”

Jhon Duran levelled after Eberechi Eze had opened the scoring for Palace, who made just three changes to the team which beat Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Eze and Adam Wharton were then forced off injured for the visitors and Villa looked the more likely team to score next before a mistake by Diego Carlos allowed Japan international Kamada to pounce.

Emery pointed out the majority of his starting XI had played in the Premier League this season. The only exceptions were goalkeeper Joe Gauci and Tyrone Mings, who made his return to action after 14 months out with a knee injury.

“We started with 11 players in the squad in the first team,” said the boss. “We started with Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos, they can play normally in the starting XI playing against Bayern Munich.

“We started with Maatsen and Kosta, we signed them to be in the squad to play in matches like that.

“We started with McGinn, Kamara, Bailey, Jaden, Jhon Duran and Emi Buendia. I don’t know if I can have some regrets.”

Villa have now lost four consecutive home domestic cup ties and Emery continued: “Today was the match to start playing with Tyrone Mings and to start playing with Kamara.

“We played one week ago against Bologna in the Champions League. Last year as well we focused the season trying to be intelligent and trying to be strong.

“This year is the same. We are with our way, building the team and our structure.

“The structure is for all the season. Today we competed, but we lost. We competed with the idea that the players would get their performance.”