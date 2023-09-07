Aston Villa's Rachel Daly on shortlist for women's Ballon d'Or award

Aston Villa's Rachel Daly (right) and Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan battle for the ball during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Sunday April 2, 2023.

Goalkeeper Earps won the Golden Glove after keeping four clean sheets in the tournament while Daly was also the top scorer in the Women's Super League last season.

Aitana Bonmati of champions Spain is widely considered the favourite for the prize but team-mate Olga Carmona, scorer of the winning goal in the final, is also nominated.

Meanwhile Jude Bellingham is also on the shortlist for the men's player and young player of the year prize. New Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund, of Denmark, and Barcelona trio Gavi, Pedri and Alejandro Balde are also candidates for the latter while Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Bukayo Saka are in the running for the senior award

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is nominated for goalkeeper of the year along with Villa's Emi Martinez. They will face competition from Ederson of Manchester City and United's former Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana, who is also on the list for the main award.