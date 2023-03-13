West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1 - player ratings

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Emi Martinez

Looked uneasy when dealing with West Ham corners and a weak punch led to the penalty incident. Good save to deny Benrahma.

Nervy 6

Matty Cash

Had his hands full with Benrahma, who seemed to find acres of space at times. Would have liked to get forward more than he did.

Subdued 6

Ezri Konsa

Made some key blocks and interventions as the Hammers pushed forward in the second half. Looked more confident on the ball than in recent weeks.

Steady 7

Tyrone Mings

With an England squad to be announced later this week, Mings could not have done much more to push his case of inclusion. Always in the right place.

Strong 8

Alex Moreno

Delivered the cross of the season so far for Watkins’ opener, but wasted some other good openings. Had his hands full with Bowen.

Mixed 6

Leon Bailey

Recalled the team, but can’t be sure of keeping his place after this performance. Seems to be second guessing himself at every moment.

Indecisive 5

John McGinn

Moved into the middle in place of Kamara and delivered another strong performance, continuing his good run of form. Confident on the ball.

Confident 7

Douglas Luiz

Involved in the build-up to the goal when he found Moreno on the left. Has become much more progressive with his passing under Emery.

Progressive 7

Jacob Ramsey

Got much better after an iffy start when he was guilty of giving the ball away too often. Drove forward in the second half and made some key interceptions.

Improving 7

Emi Buendia

A frustrating afternoon for the playmaker, who always seemed on the verge of making the telling final pass. No shortage of effort.

Denied 6

Ollie Watkins

Made it six goals in seven matches with a deft header from Moreno’s cross. Will feel he should have had a second, but an England recall surely awaits?

Goal 7

Substitutes