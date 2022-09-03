What channel is Aston Villa vs Man City? TV details, how to follow and team news

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne battling with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus midweek.

Premier League games keep coming thick and fast, and the task doesn't get any easier for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side as they host Manchester City on Saturday.

Struggling for form, Villa face the champions who now have the striker taking the league by storm, Erling Haaland, who has nine goals in his first five league games - a record.

Haaland's nine goals are more than double the amount that Villa have scored this season, and they can expect to face a daunting task against Pep Guardiola's side.

Despite losing 2-1 against Arsenal midweek, there were signs of improvement in the second half performance, and Gerrard's side could have come away with a point after Douglas Luiz's outrageous corner-kick goal, but a momentary lapse in concentration allowed Gabriel Martinelli to snatch a late winner.

Since that defeat, a third in a row, Villa have brought in two defensive reinforcements in Leander Dendoncker from Wolves, and Jan Bednarek from Southampton.

As well as the two additions, they were able to hold onto Douglas Luiz, who at one stage on transfer deadline day looked like he would be heading to the Emirates Stadium where he scored midweek.

The pressure will be on the Villa players with four defeats in the first five Premier League games, and captain John McGinn has admitted they owe a performance to the supporters and the manager.

Whilst it is not quite mission impossible, the odds are stacked against Villa getting a positive result, having gone winless in their last 11 top-flight meetings with City.

Man City were 2-1 winners here last season, which also saw the first return of former Villa favourite Jack Grealish, who came off the bench for a late cameo against his boyhood club.

What time is Aston Villa vs Manchester City?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 3.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Man City

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports' Main Event and Premier League channels.

For those without Sky Sports, live commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus you can also follow along minute-by-minute on the Express & Star website.

Team news

New signing Bednarek is available following his loan move from Southampton, whilst Dendoncker will be monitored as he is struggling with a sore throat.

Diego Carlos remains out with a long-term injury.

Man City are expected to be without summer signing Kalvin Phillips, and Jack Grealish is also an injury doubt.

Late signing Manuel Akanji is not expected to feature for City.

Next fixture