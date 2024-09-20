Aston Villa v Wolves: The key battles in the fight for bragging rights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But like any game against a rival, these fixtures have a way of evening the odds.

Battles across the pitch will determine who leaves Villa Park with the bragging rights and we took a look at some that could have a big say in the outcome.

Watkins v Dawson

Ollie Watkins is one of the Premier League’s most dangerous strikers and the England international finally found his scoring boots this season against Everton last time out.

The forward will be integral to the way Villa play as they look to use home advantage over Wolves.