Transfer window: All the Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa & Walsall deals done so far

Players have gone in and out at all clubs, as the respective managers and sporting directors look to shape their sides for a long season ahead.

There is much more work to be done on the final day, but here is a snapshot of the work done so far

Wolves

Ins

Rodrigo Gomes fom SC Braga

Pedro Lima from Sport Recife

Tommy Doyle from Man City

Jørgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo (Loan)

Outs

Pedro Neto to Chelsea

Max Kilman to West Ham

Bendegúz Bolla to Rapid Vienna

Louie Moulden to Crystal Palace

Hugo Bueno to Feyenoord (Loan )

Ki-Jana Hoever to Auxerre (Loan)

Nathan Fraser to Zult Waregem (Loan)

Tawanda Chirewa to Derby County (Loan)

West Brom

Ins

Callum Styles from Barnsley

Torbjørn Heggem from IF Brommapojkarna

Gianluca Frabotta from Juventus

Devante Cole from Barnsley

Ousmane Diakité from TSV Hartberg

Joe Wildsmith from Derby County

Paddy McNair from San Diego

Uroš Račić from US Sassuolo (Loan)

Lewis Dobbin from Aston Villa (Loan)

Outs

Brandon Thomas-Asante to Coventry City

Okay Yokuşlu to Trabzonspor

Conor Townsend to Ipswich Town

Cédric Kipré to Stade Reims

Nathaniel Chalobah to Sheffield Wednesday

Yann M'Vila to SM Caen

Matt Phillips to Oxford United

Ethan Ingram to Dundee

Zac Ashworth to Blackpool

Josh Griffiths to Bristol Rovers

Adam Reach (without club)

Erik Pieters (without club)

Martin Kelly (without club

Aston Villa

Ins

Amadou Onana from Everton

Ian Maatsen from Chelsea

Cameron Archer from Sheffield United

Jaden Philogene from Hull City

Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus

Lewis Dobbin from Everton

Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus

Ross Barkley from Luton Town

Outs

Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad

Douglas Luiz to Juventus

Cameron Archer to Southampton

Tim Iroegbunam to Everton

Morgan Sanson to OGC Nice

Viljami Sinisalo to Celtic

Calum Chambers to Cardiff City

Álex Moreno to Nottingham Forest (Loan)

Samuel Iling-Junior to Bologna (Loan)

Philippe Coutinho to Vasco da Gama(Loan)

Lewis Dobbin to West Brom (Loan)

Kaine Kesler-Hayden to Preston North End (Loan)

Lino Sousa to Bristol Rovers (Loan)

Filip Marschall to Crewe Alexandra (Loan)

Walsall

Ins

Albert Adomah from QPR

Josh Gordon from Burton Albion

Charlie Lakin from Burton Albion

Sam Hornby from Colchester United

Connor Barrett from AFC Fylde

David Okagbue from Stoke City

Reyes Cleary from West Brom

Tommy Simkin from Stoke City

Nathan Lowe from Stoke Stoke City

Outs

Isaac Hutchinson to Bristol Rovers

Tom Knowles to Forest Green Rovers

Owen Evans to Cheltenham Town

Rollin Menayese to Aldershot Town

Joe Riley to AFC Fylde

Jackon Smith to Barnsley

Joe Foulkes to Kidderminster

Douglas James-Taylor to Drogheda United (Loan)

Aramide Oteh (without club)