Transfer window: All the Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa & Walsall deals done so far
Wolves, Albion, Villa and Walsall have done a lot of business so far in the transfer window.
Players have gone in and out at all clubs, as the respective managers and sporting directors look to shape their sides for a long season ahead.
There is much more work to be done on the final day, but here is a snapshot of the work done so far
Wolves
Ins
Rodrigo Gomes fom SC Braga
Pedro Lima from Sport Recife
Tommy Doyle from Man City
Jørgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo (Loan)
Outs
Pedro Neto to Chelsea
Max Kilman to West Ham
Bendegúz Bolla to Rapid Vienna
Louie Moulden to Crystal Palace
Hugo Bueno to Feyenoord (Loan )
Ki-Jana Hoever to Auxerre (Loan)
Nathan Fraser to Zult Waregem (Loan)
Tawanda Chirewa to Derby County (Loan)
West Brom
Ins
Callum Styles from Barnsley
Torbjørn Heggem from IF Brommapojkarna
Gianluca Frabotta from Juventus
Devante Cole from Barnsley
Ousmane Diakité from TSV Hartberg
Joe Wildsmith from Derby County
Paddy McNair from San Diego
Uroš Račić from US Sassuolo (Loan)
Lewis Dobbin from Aston Villa (Loan)
Outs
Brandon Thomas-Asante to Coventry City
Okay Yokuşlu to Trabzonspor
Conor Townsend to Ipswich Town
Cédric Kipré to Stade Reims
Nathaniel Chalobah to Sheffield Wednesday
Yann M'Vila to SM Caen
Matt Phillips to Oxford United
Ethan Ingram to Dundee
Zac Ashworth to Blackpool
Josh Griffiths to Bristol Rovers
Adam Reach (without club)
Erik Pieters (without club)
Martin Kelly (without club
Aston Villa
Ins
Amadou Onana from Everton
Ian Maatsen from Chelsea
Cameron Archer from Sheffield United
Jaden Philogene from Hull City
Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus
Lewis Dobbin from Everton
Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus
Ross Barkley from Luton Town
Outs
Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad
Douglas Luiz to Juventus
Cameron Archer to Southampton
Tim Iroegbunam to Everton
Morgan Sanson to OGC Nice
Viljami Sinisalo to Celtic
Calum Chambers to Cardiff City
Álex Moreno to Nottingham Forest (Loan)
Samuel Iling-Junior to Bologna (Loan)
Philippe Coutinho to Vasco da Gama(Loan)
Lewis Dobbin to West Brom (Loan)
Kaine Kesler-Hayden to Preston North End (Loan)
Lino Sousa to Bristol Rovers (Loan)
Filip Marschall to Crewe Alexandra (Loan)
Walsall
Ins
Albert Adomah from QPR
Josh Gordon from Burton Albion
Charlie Lakin from Burton Albion
Sam Hornby from Colchester United
Connor Barrett from AFC Fylde
David Okagbue from Stoke City
Reyes Cleary from West Brom
Tommy Simkin from Stoke City
Nathan Lowe from Stoke Stoke City
Outs
Isaac Hutchinson to Bristol Rovers
Tom Knowles to Forest Green Rovers
Owen Evans to Cheltenham Town
Rollin Menayese to Aldershot Town
Joe Riley to AFC Fylde
Jackon Smith to Barnsley
Joe Foulkes to Kidderminster
Douglas James-Taylor to Drogheda United (Loan)
Aramide Oteh (without club)