Johnny Phillips: A promising step towards regulator, but much to do

If the football reforms are implemented then all supporters and the game as a whole will surely benefit.

Addressing the FSA’s annual conference at Wembley Stadium last Saturday, Stephanie Peacock MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport told those present that the Government will deliver football reform – enhancing supporter engagement and giving crucial financial protections to clubs.

Hundreds of supporters’ representatives were present for Peacock’s first speaking engagement since being appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, with the comments receiving a warm welcome from fan groups.

Expanding upon the commitment – made in the King’s Speech three days earlier – to set up an independent football regulator, the minister said: “The inclusion of the Football Governance Bill in the King’s Speech will see an independent football regulator established, and confirms this government’s commitment to protect clubs, empower fans and keep clubs at the heart of their communities.

“While English football is one of our greatest cultural exports, irresponsible owners, unsustainable financial models and inadequate regulation have cast a shadow over too many of our clubs. These risks are real and current, so we will act as quickly as the parliamentary timetable will allow to get the Regulator in place to ensure this country is the best place in the world to be a football fan.”

It is hugely important that these steps are taken. We have seen countless examples of clubs being bought by unscrupulous owners in recent years. On top of that, supporters are increasingly getting a raw deal when it comes to ticket pricing and travel arrangements.

FSA chief executive Kevin Miles welcomed the minister’s comments and praised supporters’ groups for their work in ensuring the issue of football governance remained in the political spotlight.

More than 200 FSA supporters’ groups signed an open letter to party leaders ahead of the General Election calling on “political parties to give a commitment to include this bill in their manifesto and to reintroduce legislation in the first King’s Speech”.

“We welcome the Government’s commitment to football governance reform which can help save clubs from reckless ownership, protect club heritage, improve supporter engagement and stop any domestic clubs joining a breakaway European Super League,” Miles responded.

“We look forward to working with the Government and MPs from all parties to ensure the new Football Governance Bill is as strong as possible and delivers upon those promises. Supporters’ groups across the country will accept nothing less.”

As well as hearing from the minister, delegates at the FSA’s Annual Conference discussed ticket-pricing, supporter engagement, fans’ rights, how to engage young supporters, the climate crisis and how to grow the women’s voice in the men’s game.

On top of that, supporters at the event also enjoyed – if that is the right word – experiencing PGMOL’s VAR Roadshow, to find out if they had what it takes to be a referee. There was also a celebration of 10 years of the joint FSA and Kick It Out Fans for Diversity campaign.

It is easy to be dismissive of fans’ groups when so little headway has been made in recent years.

Earlier this summer, Wolves’ supporters’ representatives were only able to extract a minor concession from the club when it came to the increased pricing of season-tickets.

The whole issue became a public relations disaster but, ultimately, 90 per cent of supporters renewed so it is hard to imagine the club felt anything other than vindicated by the new pricing strategy.

It was the first genuine blip in eight years of successful ownership for Fosun, but elsewhere in the Premier League there are greater problems afoot.

Everton sit on the brink of financial collapse, with prospective owners Friedkin Group pulling out of a takeover this week.

The FSA have campaigned for years about ticketing, among other important issues. But to make genuine headway they need government backing.

The establishment of an independent football regulator coupled with the Government’s commitment to reform will hopefully mark the first steps in what will surely be a long and arduous process to bring the game into better health.

“The FSA is one of our key partners, ensuring that the voice of fans is represented as we develop these proposals,” Peacock added. “Every football fan deserves the opportunity to follow the team that they love without having to fight back against unsuitable owners; battle to keep their club’s name, colours and badge; see their club try to join a closed league of select clubs syphoned off from the rest of the English football pyramid; or even risk their club disappearing altogether.

“Our football fans are the best in the world – which is why we are committed to repaying that dedication – by making this country the best place in the world to be a football fan.”

There is a long way to go before that ideal becomes a reality.