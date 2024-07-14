Wolves, West Brom & Aston Villa's Euro 2024 stars rated

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolves had three players on international duty with Portugal - with Nelson Semedo, Jose Sa and Pedro Neto all turning out for their country.

Okay Yokuslu played a hand in Turkey's run to the quarter-finals, while Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins have featured for England.

Jonny Drury reflects on their performances in Germany and rates their displays:

Wolves

Pedro Neto

Going into the tournament, Neto was predicted to feature more than the other two Wolves players.

In the opening 2-1 win over Czechia he came on as a very late substitute - before going on to play a bigger role in the other two group matches.

Neto was thrown on as a half time substitute in the 3-0 win over Turkey - impressing for his side as they saw the game out and qualified.

He was then handed a run out from the start against minnows Georgia - but Portugal were surprisingly beaten 2-0.

That was to be Neto's last contribution to the tournament - as Portugal advanced on penalties against Slovenia before a spot kick defeat in the quarter final against France.

Rating 6/10

Nelson Semedo

Surprisingly, Semedo ended up making more appearances during the tournament than Neto.

He was brought on as a substitute in all five of Portugal's games in Germany.

He came on late into extra time against Slovenia - before being introduced in the final 15 minutes of normal time against France in the last eight.

Semedo helped to keep the French at bay in extra time - before Portugal went on to lose on penalties.

Rating 6/10

Jose Sa

Sa went to Germany as very much an understudy to Portugal number one Diogo Costa and did not feature.

Rating N/A

West Brom

Okay Yokuslu

After an absence from the Turkey set up, Yokuslu was named in the provisional squad before being chosen for the tournament.

He wasn't destined to be a starter in the competition - but he did make a contribution in Turkey's run to the last eight.

He came on as a sub in the group tie with Czechia - before helping his side to a surprise 2-1 win over Austria in the last eight in turned out to be a fiery affair.

With Turkey trailing in the last eight clash with Holland - Yokuslu was thrown on with his side chasing the game.

But he was unable to make an impact as his side bowed out.

Rating 6/10

Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa

Konsa went to Germany as very much back up to John Stones and Marc Guehi - but he was thrown into the spot light in the quarter-finals.

As England switched to a back three, Konsa came in for the suspended Guehi against Switzerland.

England had largely been defensively solid all tournament and Konsa slotted in with ease, impressing as the Three Lions advanced on penalties.

He made way for the last four win over Holland - coming off the bench as a late substitute.

Rating 7/10

Ollie Watkins

Take away stoppage time, and the Villa top goalscorer has so far played just 29 minutes at Euro 2024.

But his goal has been the talking point of a nation since Wednesday's dramatic semi-final victory.

Watkins had only been given 20 minutes off the bench in the group stage draw with Denmark - and has had to bide his time and be patient in Germany.

But with England needing a goal against Holland in the last four - Gareth Southgate turned to the Villa man.

And did he deliver. Coming on as an 81st minute substitute, Watkins linked up with Cole Palmer to lash home a late winner from a tight angle and send England to the final.

He hasn't had many minutes in Germany, but his impact has been massive.

Rating 9/10