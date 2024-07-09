All Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa pre-season fixtures
Wolves, Albion, Villa and Walsall are all ramping up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign.
Clubs have recently returned to pre-season training, with Wolves heading to Marbella before a camp in the US.
Albion will be heading to St George's Park before a number of behind closed doors friendlies.
Walsall also have a string of warm-up games lined up, while Villa also head to the US for a handful of fixtures.
Here is a run down of all our clubs' pre-season fixtures:
Wolves
Saturday July 27 v West Ham (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville) 7pm UK time
Wednesday July 31 v Crystal Palace (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland) 8pm UK time
Saturday August 3 v RB Leipzig (Chase Stadium, Miami) 7.30pm UK time
Saturday August 10 v Rayo Vallecano (Molineux) 3pm
West Brom
Saturday July 13 v Bolton (St George's Park - behind closed doors) 2pm
Saturday July 20 v Peterborough (St George's Park - behind closed doors) 1pm
Tuesday July 23 v Blackpool (Training Ground - behind closed doors) 1.30pm
Saturday July 27 v RCD Mallorca (Training Ground - behind closed doors) 1pm
Friday August 2 v Cambridge United (The Cledara Abbey Stadium) 7.45pm
Saturday August 3 v Birmingham City (St Andrews) 3pm
Walsall
Saturday July 13 v Alvechurch (Lye Meadow) 3pm
Wednesday July 17 v Aston Villa (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 7.30pm
Saturday July 20 v Tamworth (CR MOT Community Stadium) 3pm
Saturday July 27 v Birmingham (Poundland Bescot Stadium (1pm)
Tuesday July 30 v Drogheda United (Weavers Park) 7pm
Saturday August 3 v Solihull Moors (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 3pm
Aston Villa
Wednesday July 17 v Walsall (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 7.30pm
Saturday July 20 v FC Sparak Trnava (Anton Malatinsky Stadium) 5pm
Sunday July 28 v Columbus Crew (Lower.com Field) 1am UK time
Thursday August 1 v RB Leipzig (Red Bull Arena) 1am UK time
Saturday August 3 v Club America (Soldier Field) 10.30pm UK time
Wednesday August 7 v Athletic Bilbao (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 7.30pm
Saturday August 10 v Borussia Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) 4pm