All Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa pre-season fixtures

Wolves, Albion, Villa and Walsall are all ramping up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Clubs have recently returned to pre-season training, with Wolves heading to Marbella before a camp in the US.

Albion will be heading to St George's Park before a number of behind closed doors friendlies.

Walsall also have a string of warm-up games lined up, while Villa also head to the US for a handful of fixtures.

Here is a run down of all our clubs' pre-season fixtures:

Wolves

Saturday July 27 v West Ham (EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville) 7pm UK time

Wednesday July 31 v Crystal Palace (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland) 8pm UK time

Saturday August 3 v RB Leipzig (Chase Stadium, Miami) 7.30pm UK time

Saturday August 10 v Rayo Vallecano (Molineux) 3pm

West Brom

Saturday July 13 v Bolton (St George's Park - behind closed doors) 2pm

Saturday July 20 v Peterborough (St George's Park - behind closed doors) 1pm

Tuesday July 23 v Blackpool (Training Ground - behind closed doors) 1.30pm

Saturday July 27 v RCD Mallorca (Training Ground - behind closed doors) 1pm

Friday August 2 v Cambridge United (The Cledara Abbey Stadium) 7.45pm

Saturday August 3 v Birmingham City (St Andrews) 3pm

Walsall

Saturday July 13 v Alvechurch (Lye Meadow) 3pm

Wednesday July 17 v Aston Villa (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 7.30pm

Saturday July 20 v Tamworth (CR MOT Community Stadium) 3pm

Saturday July 27 v Birmingham (Poundland Bescot Stadium (1pm)

Tuesday July 30 v Drogheda United (Weavers Park) 7pm

Saturday August 3 v Solihull Moors (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 3pm

Aston Villa

Wednesday July 17 v Walsall (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 7.30pm

Saturday July 20 v FC Sparak Trnava (Anton Malatinsky Stadium) 5pm

Sunday July 28 v Columbus Crew (Lower.com Field) 1am UK time

Thursday August 1 v RB Leipzig (Red Bull Arena) 1am UK time

Saturday August 3 v Club America (Soldier Field) 10.30pm UK time

Wednesday August 7 v Athletic Bilbao (Poundland Bescot Stadium) 7.30pm

Saturday August 10 v Borussia Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) 4pm

