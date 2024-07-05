Matt Maher: Jude Bellingham shows his human side in Euro celebration

We are not talking here about the gesture which will almost certainly see the Stourbridge-born star handed a fine by Uefa, even though the moment certainly did contrast sharply with the perfectly-polished public image cultivated during the early years of his career.

No, of far greater interest were Bellingham’s comments following England’s 2-1 over Slovakia, in which he expressed pleasure at throwing a “little bit back” at his critics, courtesy of that tournament-saving overhead kick.

Gareth Southgate, you suspect, will have groaned inside when he heard those words.