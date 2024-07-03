Jude Bellingham celebrated at his old school in his West Midlands hometown with tuneful tribute

Their local hero rescued England's Euro 24 chances with a stunning overhead kick to equalise against Slovakia on Sunday night.

Jude Bellingham honed his talents on the playgrounds and sports pitches of the West Midlands town after growing up in the Hagley area before rocketing to superstardom.

And locals there have revealed how Bellingham fever is running wild in the town after England's dramatic 2-1 comeback to set up a quarter final with Switzerland.

Teachers have even got children at Hagley Primary School, where Jude attended as a young boy, bursting into choruses of Hey Jude in assembly and the classrooms.

The 1968 Beatles song has become an unofficial Euro 2024 anthem for England at the Euros - with even the Prime Minister urging the nation to sing it.

Hagley Primary School ,Hagley Stourbridge. Jude Bellingham attended Hagley Primary School near Stourbridge . 01/07/2024

Mum-of-two Kelly Chamberlain, 36, of Hagley, Stoubridge, who has two children who go to the school, said: "It's really exciting.

"It's great for the children to have that link to Bellingham who has helped put Stourbridge on the map.

"When I dropped the kids off this morning, they were all singing Hey Jude in the playground and the teachers even have them singing it in class and assembly.