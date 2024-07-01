Jude Bellingham leading contender for major 2024 sports award

The 21 year-old from Stourbridge amazed the country with his incredible goal in last night’s Euro 2024 game between England v Slovakia.

The Three Lions were on the brink of a tournament exit when a stunning bicycle kick from the Real Madrid midfielder sent the game into extra time before Harry Kane’s winner teed up a quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday.

Now Bellingham, a former midfielder for Birmingham City, has been named the leading contender at 2/1 with BoyleSports for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Jude Bellingham after scoring salvage goal at England v Slovakia at Euro 24

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Jude Bellingham already has a Champions League medal tucked away this year so if England go all the way in Germany, we expect he’ll be at the front of the queue for some big accolades.”