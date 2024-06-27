Gareth Southgate undeterred but 'atmosphere' impacting England camp

The Euro 2020 runners-up have progressed the knockout phase of this summer’s edition as Group C winners, but the unimpressive manner of their displays has caused alarm.

England fans made their frustrations known at the end of Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against stubborn Slovenia, just as they did five days earlier after a fortuitous 1-1 draw against Denmark.

The anger was more palpable in Cologne despite the result sealing top spot, with Southgate copping flak as he went to applaud the supporters at full-time.

“They were brilliant in the second half, especially,” the England manager said of the fans.

“There was constant noise behind the team.

“I kind of get it. They are not happy with me is the reality of that. I’m not going to back away from that.”

Asked if that hurts, Southgate added: “Look, I’m not going to... I need them behind the team.

“It’s fine, I have to deal with what I’m dealing with.

“I wasn’t going to back away from going and thanking people for coming and giving us the support they did. But I know that that’s creating a bit of an issue for the group.

“I can deal with that, but I need to support the players.

“The more the fans are, as they were in the second half, behind the team, it’s a massive lift for them, because we’re operating in a very unusual environment.”

Southgate also called the environment around England at Euro 2024 “challenging” and “tough”, speaking after Tuesday’s stalemate against the side ranked 57th in the world.

“I’m very, very proud of the players,” the England boss said.

“They kept composure in a game where they’ve come into it on the back of a really challenging environment.

“It’s sort of taken me back a little bit to days when I was playing with England, and they’ve coped with it exceptionally well.

“To keep their composure, being patient with the ball, waiting for the right opportunity, I thought they did that outstandingly well in the second half.

“We totally controlled the second half, did create a couple of really good chances, which, unfortunately, we didn’t take.

“But kept the defensive solidity, pinned them back, kept wave after wave of attack, didn’t quite manage to get the moment that we needed.

“I’m very happy with what they did. Of course we’d love a couple of goals that sends everybody home happy, but we were definitely an improvement on what we did in the last game.

“We definitely showed more with the ball, and we’ve kept the defensive solidity.

“So, important to win the group because you control your own destiny. It doesn’t mean you get an easier tie because the nature of this tournament means that you can be pitched in anywhere.

“But I think you never want to look back having not topped the group and spiral into tough matches where people can then accuse you that because you didn’t win the group then you’ve ended up with a tougher draw.”