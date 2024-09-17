Champions Smethwick cap a fantastic season

The Indian all-rounder smashed 145 from just 104 balls to take his tally for the campaign past 1,200 runs and lift the visitors to a total of 309-8 from their 50 overs.

That proved beyond Wolverhampton, as despite some decent top order hitting from George Margetts (70) and Ramanjot Jaswal (54) the rate proved too steep and they finished on 240-7.

Halesowen secured second place in the Division One table, albeit 52 points behind the champions, courtesy of a seven-wicket win at Ombersley.

James Rudge took three wickets to tear through the home side’s top order, with Masihullah Qazkhill doing likewise to take care of the tail.

Chasing just 173 to win, Halesowen reached the target with nearly 18 overs to spare thanks to opener Matt Pardoe’s unbeaten 92 from just 95 balls.

Himley had to settle for a sixth-placed finish after a disappointing seven-wicket defeat at Barnt Green, who leapfrogged them in the standings.

James Clark (40) was one of only four players to reach double figures as the visitors were bowled out for just 109, seamer Adam Hines finishing with figures of 5-13.

Hasitha de Silva gave Himley some early hope when he removed Barnt Green opener Henry Cullen cheaply but the total never seriously looked defendable, Worcestershire’s Ed Pollock hitting 48 to see the hosts home comfortably.

Himley at least fared better than West Bromwich Dartmouth, who saw their disappointing season end on a low note with a nine-wicket thrashing at Barnards Green.

Already doomed to finish bottom, the visitors were bowled out for 93 in just 28 overs, George Rhodes taking 4-12 for the hosts, who needed fewer than 10 overs to chase down the target.

Old Hill finished sixth in Division Two as they were beaten by five wickets at Shifnal.

A third wicket partnership of 71 between Waqas Ahmed and skipper Bilal Hassan appeared to have set the visitors up nicely.

But when the former was run out for 67 it proved the key moment of the match as Old Hill were eventually bowled out for 178, the final six wickets tumbling for just 39 runs.

Hassan did his best with the ball, taking 2-16 from seven overs but 54 from Andre Bradford saw Shifnal most of the way home before Ben Lees’ unbeaten 29 finished the job.

Kidderminster’s bid to beat champions Shrewsbury fell short as they were beaten by 40 runs in a pulsating match.

Seamer Pat Brown took 5-50 but 79 from Will Jenkins saw the visitors recover from 35-5 to post 191, all in the space of 29 overs.

Kidderminster had time to chase the target but could not find a partnership until, from 97-8, a stand of 50 between Zeshan Bashir (30) and Dylan Griffiths (25) sparked late, albeit forlorn, hope.