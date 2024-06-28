Bears stars set for clash with neighbours Staffs

The game, being staged at Kypersley Cricket Club, will take place on Sunday, July 21.

For Warwickshire, it is an opportunity for their first-team players to get an ideal warm-up for their opening Royal London Cup game a few days later when they play Essex, while for Staffs, it is an opportunity to pit their skills against quality first-class opposition.

For supporters, it is a chance to see first-class cricketers at a local venue.

On-the-day admission, to the game for adults is £7, with under-16s being free, and Staffordshire members are also admitted free on the production of a 2024 membership card.

However, early-bird adult tickets can be purchased from Knypersley Cricket Club for £5 up to and including Saturday 20 th July.

On-the-ground car parking is available for £3 and a match scorecard will be available to purchase.

Catering and bar facilities will be available for spectators throughout the day and a raffle with a number of prizes will also be held. Please be advised that on the day admission and car parking is cash only, but catering and bar facilities will accept card or cash payments.

For the last two seasons, Staffordshire have played Leicestershire in the Showcase game at Knypersley, and both have been well attended with some excellent cricket despite both games being affected by the weather.

Last year, Colin Ackerman hit a superb 117 in helping Leicestershire post a challenging total of 304-7, but Staffordshire responded strongly before rain halted proceedings with them 102-2 after 17 overs, which saw them claim victory by two runs under the DLS.

A couple of Warwickshire players have a connection to Staffordshire with both Dan Mousley and Rob Yates having made a number of appearances for Staffordshire as they began their Warwickshire careers.

In addition, Warwickshire batting 1st XI batting coach Tony Frost will be returning to Knypersley Cricket Club where he played as a youngster before joining Warwickshire to have a long career he remains a key figure with the first-class county’s coaching set-up.