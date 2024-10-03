Stafford athletes are left feeling just champion

The club, based at Rowley Park Stadium, were successful in a sports bursary competition hosted by supermarket chain Aldi.

The prize was a session with Young, the 24-year-old MBE, who won a brilliant gold medal in the 100m T38 event at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Young coached budding Para stars of the future as well as an inspiring meet and greet session. The club also received a cash prize of £1,500 to fund bespoke equipment, as well as Aldi vouchers.

“It is awesome news and it will support our group in many ways,” said Special Olympics Stafford’s Clive Gibson.

“Being recognised for what we do in providing sporting opportunities for disabilities in our community is out of this world and it makes it all worthwhile.”

The club’s athletes questioned Thomas on his preparation routine and journey to Paralympic success. They were one of 10 winners nationwide.

Loughborough-based Thomas said: “I am honoured to have been able to meet a sports club in my local area and be able to hear their stories and share my experience with them.

“I have seen first-hand how support from sponsors of ParalympicsGB such as Aldi can provide the necessary funding to fulfil dreams and spark joy back into sporting communities.”