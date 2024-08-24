Monmore Green offers free entry to families

Next week, commencing Monday August 26, sees the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) host its annual National Greyhound Week initiative.

Monmore kicks off the week with its Bank Holiday race meeting, with the first of 12 races on the afternoon taking place at 2.23pm.

The Thursday and Saturday evening meetings at the Sutherland Avenue stadium during the week, on August 29 and 31 respectively, will also be free to attend by simply turning up on the gate from 5.30pm and being granted entry.

General admission usually costs £7 for adults on Thursday and Saturday nights, and communications manager Joe Edwards hopes the promotion will bring new faces to the track.

“National Greyhound Week this year is all about families and how greyhound racing is a sport that can be enjoyed across all ages,” said Edwards.

“We’re happy to be joining in with our free admission offer here at Monmore having also done it last year. Our Bank Holiday meeting, in particular, should be a great day for families as we’ll have a face painter and various fundraising activities in aid of Prostate Cancer UK and Children with Cancer UK.

“Hopefully, we’ll see some new faces and also perhaps some people who haven’t visited us for a while, along with our much-valued regular racegoers.”

Monmore hosts racing five days a week with its main meetings being on Thursday and Saturday nights all year round.

For more information, visit monmoregreyhounds.com