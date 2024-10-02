Diego Maradona’s remains can be moved to public mausoleum, court rules

A court in Argentina has authorised the removal of the remains of football legend Diego Maradona from a private cemetery so they can be placed at a public mausoleum under construction in Buenos Aires.

The court in San Isidro, outside the Argentinian capital, issued the ruling at the request of Maradona’s children.

The 1986 World Cup winner died in 2020 at the age of 60.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Diego Maradona leaves the government house in Buenos Aires (Mario De Fina/AP)

“We always knew that his place was with people but we also understood that all the security guarantees were a priority,” Dalma Maradona, one of the daughters of the Argentinian midfielder, said on her social media channels.

“What we want is for those who love him to be able to go and show him their love, leave him some daisies.”

Maradona’s body was buried at the Jardin de Bella Vista cemetery, about 31 miles north west of Buenos Aires.

The court granted the rights of removal to Maradona’s five children due to “humanitarian and emotional reasons”. It also added that his family should decide when to make the change.

The mausoleum project is named the M10 Memorial and was introduced in 2023 at a ceremony attended by most of Maradona’s children. A pantheon is being built in the upscale neighbourhood of Puerto Madero.

Eight people, including doctors and nurses, are set to stand trial for their alleged responsibility in Maradona’s death due to a cardiorespiratory arrest.