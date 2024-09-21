Centre-right government announced in France two months after divisive elections

A new centre-right government was announced in France on Saturday, more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions.

A left-wing coalition secured the most seats in the June-July elections, but failed to win an outright majority.

Conservative French Prime Minister Michel Barnier put together the government after weeks of difficult negotiations, and President Emmanuel Macron approved it.

The new government was announced at the presidential palace.

The 38-member Cabinet includes primarily ministers from Mr Macron’s centrist alliance and the conservative Republicans party.

Jean-Noel Barrot is the new foreign minister, a centrist politician known for his work in digital transformation and European affairs.

He brings extensive experience in navigating complex international issues notably within the EU.

The new finance minister is Antoine Armand, an emerging figure in French politics now tasked with steering France’s fiscal policies, and managing the upcoming 2025 budget amidst pressure from Brussels to address France’s mounting debt.

The interior minister job goes to Bruno Retailleau, a staunch conservative who will now handle critical domestic issues like national security, immigration, and law enforcement.

Mr Barnier’s ability to govern effectively is already under scrutiny, with his political opponents on the left vowing to challenge him at every turn.

The party of far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, France Unbowed, held protests on Saturday against his government, and calls Mr Barnier’s appointment a rejection of the voters’ will.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally said it would monitor the government closely and has enough votes in parliament to bring it down, but expressed willingness to co-operate on key budgetary issues.