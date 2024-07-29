Israeli strikes kill two people in southern Lebanon

Israeli strikes have killed two people and injured three others in southern Lebanon, state media said.

The report came as Israel mulls its response to a rocket attack from Lebanon over the weekend that killed 12 children and teenagers on a football pitch in a town in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Monday’s early morning strikes seemed to be more routine action rather than Israel’s response to the deadly weekend attack.

Lebanese state media said the strike hit a motorcycle traveling close to the Lebanon-Israel border, killing two riders and injuring a child.

The Hezbollah strike hit Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights (AP)

No more information about the dead or injured was immediately available.

Also on Monday, two were injured in a separate strike in southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported.

Israeli military officials said only that the military had struck Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure but did not give more information.

Since October 8, violence has flared across the border between Israeli troops and Hezbollah.

Israel’s military says the weekend attack on Majdal Shams marked the deadliest attack on civilians since October 7, raising fears of a broader regional war.