Judge in Trump documents case denies request for hearing over search warrant

The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former US president Donald Trump has rejected a defence request for a hearing to argue that the Justice Department provided false and misleading information to obtain a warrant to search his Florida estate two years ago.

But US district judge Aileen Cannon agreed to hold a hearing on a Trump team claim that prosecutors improperly pierced lawyer-client privilege during the investigation into Mr Trump’s retention of boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House in 2021.

The order amounts to a mixed result for both sides and ensures further delays in a criminal case that has already been held up by significant postponements.