Peter Rhodes on small print, going paperless and the passing of a medical inspiration

I suspect other people's electricity bills are not that enthralling. So I won't bore you with every detail of ours, save to report that, according to our online account, without us paying a single penny, our balance went from £33.88 in credit on May 10 to £828.73 in credit 15 days later on May 25. The explanation comes through the post in “Your Energy Account,” a mighty tome of 11 sides of A4 with dozens of alleged payments and deductions dating back to April 2023. I haven't a clue whether any of it is accurate, but at least it is readable. You can lay out those sheets on a table and study them in all their bewildering intricacy.

My point? You may have noticed a campaign by banks, building societies and utilities for customers to “go paperless!” allegedly to save the planet. Well, go paperless if you must – so long as you're sure you could handle such a huge amount of data on the tiny screen of your mobile phone. A cynic might think the companies don't want people reading the small print.