'We're so sorry Gareth' – We apologise to the England manager on behalf of the nation

Derek Bish

Dear Gareth,

We always knew you were the one...

It's never been in doubt you would lead us into a second successive European Championship final.

Not when we stumbled our way through the group – those beer cups after the 0-0 draw with Slovenia were a trip hazard, after all.

Not when we were trailing Slovakia deep into stoppage time in the round of 16. Though you did cut that one a little fine. (Thanks Jude)

Not even when an in-form Switzerland took the lead during the second half of the quarter-final. That was merely the moment for you to galvanise our hungry Lions to hit straight back.

You've even cured our biggest ill of all – penalties! Though maybe we shouldn't tempt fate there...

Gareth Southgate has proved us all wrong

Falling behind for a third successive knockout game in this tournament against the Netherlands was just showing off a bit. Maybe we score first on Sunday, eh?!

And we promise that you do still turn us on...

Whose heart rate wouldn't have been at least slightly raised by the way we took the game to the Dutch in the semi-final?

Harry Kane got himself in the penalty area for a change. Thrilling!

Phil Foden looked like the bloke who actually played for Manchester City. Stunning!

And then you unleashed Villa's Ollie Watkins on them. Phwoar!

Four at the back, three at the back, your tactical nous knows no bounds.

Don't listen to the haters. Making substitutions is all about timing – and boy did you get your timing right on Wednesday night!

Now it's time to bring football home again...

I've done it!

That being said, we do face our toughest test on Sunday – and you'll need to be at your very best.

It may no longer be Xavi, Iniesta and David Villa, but Spain do have some talented players.

However, their best is this kid so young he doesn't even remember your reign as Middlesbrough manager!

Now, while a few of us England fans may have used that as a stick to beat you with over the years, he only knows you as the world-beating managerial superpower – the international version of Pep, Mourinho and Sir Alex combined.

Strike fear into the heart of that Spanish child and bring that trophy back to where it belongs. It is written in the stars. From the heartbreak of Euro 96 to the utopia of 2024.

Arise, Sir Gareth.

Yours, the England fans