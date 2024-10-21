Broadcaster John Stapleton announces Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Broadcaster John Stapleton has revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

Stapleton, 78, who has presented on programmes including Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV’s News Hour, said in a video clip on BBC One’s Morning Live that he is “pragmatic” about the prospect of it getting worse.

He said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years.

John Stapleton and his son Nick (BBC Studios/PA)

“It’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly, (when) people are constantly saying to you, ‘Sorry, what did you say? And you have to repeat yourself, time and time again.

“I am fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being?”

His son Nick said that whilst the diagnosis has been “really upsetting” it did not come as a surprise because his grandmother also had the degenerative condition.

Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years with symptoms including tremors and slow movement, according to the NHS website.