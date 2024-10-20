Taoiseach says he expects general election to be held in 2024

The Taoiseach has said he expects to call a general election in Ireland before the end of the year.

Simon Harris told reporters in Dublin on Sunday that the poll would happen in 2024.

His comments end any remaining doubts over whether Mr Harris might wait until next February to hold the election.

Any poll must be held before March 22.

Roderic O’Gorman has expressed a preference for a November 29 election (Brian Lawless/PA).

Fine Gael leader Mr Harris will meet his fellow coalition leaders, Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin and the Green Party’s Roderic O’Gorman, on Monday to discuss the date of the poll.

The Taoiseach said he wanted to see some key pieces of outstanding legislation passed before he sought the dissolution of the Dail, and also wanted his Government to set in place new house-building targets for 2025.

But he added: “It is my expectation now that there will be a general election in 2024.

“It is my prerogative obviously under the constitution to seek that dissolution, I’ve been very clear though that I am going to do it in a respectful manner. I’ve no wish to surprise my coalition colleagues.

“The Government works well and I want it to come to an amicable end and I am really looking forward to seeking a mandate from the people of this country and asking them to allow me to continue as their Taoiseach.”

On Friday, Mr O’Gorman told reporters he thought the election should be held on November 29.

He said Government leaders needed to provide the public with clarity.

The head of the Green Party said it was his preference to hold the poll before Christmas.

He was the first leader of the coalition parties to put forward a date, telling reporters in Dublin: “I think the 29th is the date to go.”

Last week, Mr Martin signalled a willingness to back an election before the end of the year, as long as priority legislation was passed before the Dail was dissolved.

The Fianna Fail leader had previously said his preference was for a February election date.