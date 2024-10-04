Euston station’s advertising board switched off as part of improvement plan

Network Rail has turned off a large advertising board at London’s Euston station following criticism it made the passenger experience worse.

The Government-owned company said reviewing how the screen is used is part of a five-point plan aimed at improving the station.

Other measures include creating more concourse space and enhancing how the station operates during disruption.

Network Rail, which owns the station, has been criticised for converting the main concourse departure board into a large advertising screen, with smaller train information boards installed.

Earlier this week watchdog London TravelWatch warned that passengers at Euston are being put “in danger” by “high levels of overcrowding”.

It said “last-minute announcements” mean passengers “rush to platforms”, and staff “appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people”.