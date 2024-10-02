Marks & Spencer launches drive to hire more than 11,000 festive workers

High street retailer Marks & Spencer is ramping up its festive recruitment with plans to hire more than 11,000 extra workers – 1,000 more than last year.

The group said the additional customer service staff will be hired to offer support in stores across the UK, from serving on the shop floor to stocking shelves and helping with the food-to-order service.

The vacancies span both its food and clothing and home division. The group will be recruiting from October 9 and new staff will be brought on from mid-November.

Sacha Berendji, operations director at M&S, said: “Our fantastic store colleagues play such a big part in delivering the magic of M&S at Christmas to our customers.

“And this year we’re recruiting even more colleagues to ensure we’re closer to customers.”

He added: “With a range of roles and flexible working patterns available, anyone who is interested in being part of something special this Christmas should visit our careers website to apply.”

M&S said there will be a range of start dates, variety of roles and flexible working patterns available.

The firm also drafts in staff from its support centre over the busy festive trading season, with each worker in that division spending seven days in store each year, of which four are in the lead up to Christmas.

It said support centre employees last year spent 103,000 hours helping out in stores in the Christmas period.