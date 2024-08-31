Catfish And The Bottlemen cancel gig over illness on day of show

Catfish And The Bottlemen have cancelled a gig at the last minute because of illness, their Irish promoter announced.

MCD Productions posted a statement from the Welsh band just after 6.45pm on Saturday, about 15 minutes before doors were due to open at the RDS Simmonscourt venue in Dublin.

The band said: “We regret to inform you that tonight’s show is cancelled due to artist illness.

“Refunds are available from point of purchase. Apologies to all the fans who have travelled to the show today and for any inconvenience caused.”

The post did not specify the illness or who was unwell.

They have previously won BBC Music Introducing’s artist of the year, and in 2016 took the Brit Award for best British breakthrough act.

Catfish And The Bottlemen are due to travel to Australia and New Zealand in September for several tour dates, before playing shows in the US throughout October and November.

The indie rockers, known for the songs Longshot and Showtime, are next due to perform in Europe in 2025, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 1 and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 3.