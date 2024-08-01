Two children stabbed in Southport attack released from hospital

Two children injured in the stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday have been discharged from hospital.

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said on Thursday it was “delighted” to announce two of the children in its care have been discharged following treatment.

However, it said it continues to treat five other children who also suffered knife wounds during the deadly attack, which claimed the lives of three little girls.

The trust said: “We are delighted that two of the children involved in Monday’s awful incident have now been discharged.”

It said the five children still under its care are in a stable condition.

Floral tributes have been left outside Atkinson Art Centre in Southport to those killed and injured in the attack (PA)

“We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital,” the statement continued.

“All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition. Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those affected by Monday’s incident.

“We will not be providing any further information.”

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed during the attack after a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street.

Eight children suffered knife wounds – with five of them left in a critical condition – while two adults, yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, were also critically hurt.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, in relation to the attack.