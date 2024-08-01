Next generation at Co Antrim swimming club inspired by three Olympian members

The next generation of swimmers at a Co Antrim swimming club are aiming for future Olympics after seeing teammates shine at the Paris 2024 Games.

Larne Swimming Club counts Olympic gold medallist Daniel Wiffen as well as Olympians Danielle Hill and Conor Ferguson among their members.

While the region celebrated their first Olympic golds since 1988, delivered by Wiffen for Team Ireland in the men’s 800m freestyle and Jack McMillan as part of Team GB’s 4x200m freestyle relay, those hoping to follow them were feeling renewed determination to follow in their footsteps.

Daniel Wiffen celebrates after winning the Men’s 800m Freestyle final (John Walton/PA)

Dressed in T-shirts adorned with the Olympic rings and with the names of Wiffen, Hill and Ferguson on the back ahead of a training session this week, they said they make it feel more possible.

Conor said: “Seeing them there does make you think, if they can do that, so can we.

“You need to be confident to go out there and get that gold.”

Evan agreed, adding: “It’s fun to point out to other swimming clubs that we have three Olympians.”

Young members of Larne Swimming Club (Brian Lawless/PA)

Hill coaches many of the younger swimmers at the club around keeping up with her own training.

Conor and Evan said they noticed how serious their coach was at La Defense Arena.

“She’s a bit more easygoing when she is coaching us. When we saw her on TV, we thought, ‘oh, that’s more serious’,” they said.

Annabella said of Hill: “I find it so cool that some of us get to train with her every day or be coached by her, then others are coming up and asking to be photographed with her, and saying how lucky we are to have such an inspirational person on our team.”

They all agreed that the team spirit at the club led to success, and supporting each other.

Hannah Rose added: “At the next Olympics, we’ll be there.”

Young members of Larne Swimming Club (Brian Lawless/PA)

Larne’s head coach Peter Hill said they couldn’t be prouder of their three Olympians competing in Paris.

He said their young members have been enjoying watch parties all week for the Olympics.

“With the 1,500m freestyle for Daniel and the 50m freestyle for Danielle to come later in the week as well as the two 4 x 100m medley relays – both of which are being led out by Team Larne athletes with Conor Ferguson on the male team – it’s a great time to be associated with swimming in Ireland and especially in Larne.

“As a small club, we are delighted, and slightly speechless, to be able to say that as a club we now have a European Champion, a World Champion and an Olympic Champion as members.

“The hope is that the echo of these moments has inspired a generation of young swimmers to chase their dreams believing anything is possible.”