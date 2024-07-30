Taylor Swift sends support to Southport families after ‘horror’ of knife attack

Taylor Swift has said she is at a “complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families” affected by a knife attack at a dance class themed on the pop star.

The 34-year-old singer, who is currently performing on her mammoth Eras tour, said she is “completely in shock” at the “horror” of the attack in Southport.

On Tuesday, Swift wrote on her Instagram story: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

A group of Swift fans have raised more than £37,000 to help the families affected by the attack.

The JustGiving page, set up by a group called Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group, is raising the funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where many of the victims are being treated.

A statement on the page says: “We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the two young swifties who have tragically passed.

Floral tributes near the scene of the incident in Hart Street, Southport (James Speakman/PA)

“Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness.

“Forever and always, thank you.”

Swift has just finished a string of dates across the UK and Ireland and is due to return to London’s Wembley Stadium to perform five more dates.

She has a large following of youngsters who are attracted to her host of pop hits, uplifting messages and feelgood energy.

Swift has previously addressed violence against children in her song Only The Young, which discusses the prominence of school shootings in America.

She sings: “You go to class, scared / Wondering where the best hiding spot would be.”

In the chorus, Swift sings about how she feels “only one thing can save us / only the young”.