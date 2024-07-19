Airports and rail firms affected as IT outage causes transport chaos

UK transport networks have been thrown into chaos by the global IT outage.

There are long queues at airports, while trains are also disrupted because of the problem.

Gatwick – the second busiest airport in the UK – issued a warning over delays at check-in desks and security.

Passengers wait at Victoria railway station in London as services are affected by the IT outage (Aaron Chown/PA)

There are long queues at Luton Airport, while Edinburgh Airport warned wait times are extended.

Ryanair advised passengers to arrive at airports early as it switched to manual check-in.

UK air traffic control provider Nats said its systems are “operating normally”.

Friday is one of the busiest days of the year for UK air travel, with many families embarking on summer holidays.

Several US carriers have grounded flights, including United, American Airlines and Delta.

Train service information website National Rail Enquiries warned passengers there are “widespread IT issues across the entire network”.

Among the operators affected are Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway, Southern and Thameslink.

National Rail Enquiries said: “Some train operators are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice train cancellations.

Rail services are being affected by the outage (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Additionally, other key systems, including real-time customer information platforms, are also affected.”

South Western Railway said all its ticket vending machines had stopped working due to IT issues.

It advised passengers to “purchase your ticket online, on the train or speak to a member of station staff”.