What the papers say – July 2

The General Election continues to dominate the front pages of Tuesday newspapers with the finish line of Thursday’s voting in sight.

Voters across the UK and abroad have not received postal votes or have been left with too little time to return them. The Daily Telegraph says the Royal Mail has been blamed for the polling chaos.

The Metro reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed claims that voters have been “disenfranchised” by the issue.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch warns that a vote for Reform UK carries a risk of “losing hundreds of Tory MPs for a generation” in the Daily Express.

Looking to Labour, Daily Mirror focuses on the words of former prime minister Gordon Brown as he urges the nation to give “children hope” with their vote this Thursday.

The Times leads on Sir Keir Stamer’s latest message to the country, telling the nation that “a big majority will be best for Britain”.

The Guardian opts for a front page looking at Labour’s stance on climate change, with shadow climate change secretary Ed Milliband vowing to see the UK take the global lead on the issue.

The i is already looking to international relations for Labour ahead of July 4, with early talks taking place with France amid its changing political landscape.

The Financial Times looks to politics across the Atlantic after the US Supreme Court has granted Donald Trump broad immunity for actions taken during his presidency.

Back in Britain, the Daily Mail warns that the nation’s defence forces are not ready for “conflict of any scale”.

And the Daily Star looks to football for its lead, with England hero Jude Bellingham facing a potential ban for an allegedly indecent post-goal gesture.