UK inflation cools to 3.2% after further slowdown in food prices

It marks the lowest level since September 2021, but was nonetheless slightly higher than economists expected.

Published
Cost of living crisis

UK inflation dropped to a fresh two-and-a-half year low in March on the back of a further easing in food prices, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that Consumer Prices Index inflation stood at 3.2% in March, down from 3.4% in February.

Economists had predicted a reading of 3.1% for the month.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased slightly in March to its lowest annual rate for two and a half years.

“Once again, food prices were the main reason for the fall, with prices rising by less than we saw a year ago.

“Similarly to last month, we saw a partial offset from rising fuel prices.”

