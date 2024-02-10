What the papers say – February 10

Rishi Sunak’s promise to ease taxes to reward “hard work” is among the stories leading Saturday’s papers.

The Prime Minister’s comments feature in The Times, as he tells critics who doubt he can turn his party’s fortunes around he is “totally up for the fight”.

Meanwhile, the FTWeekend leads with Mr Sunak recording £1.8 million in capital gains last year.

The Daily Express reports Boris Johnson is weighing a political comeback in an effort to give the Tories a boost in the polls.

According to The Telegraph, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has found British firms are increasingly looking abroad to fill vacancies.

The Daily Mirror says the King has bonded with Sarah Ferguson over their respective cancer battles.

The Guardian reports there are fears of a potential “bloodbath” as Israel prepares to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Daily Mail leads with claims Iran is recruiting British Muslims on pilgrimages in the Middle East to spy on Britain.

The iweekend says Democrats in the US fear President Joe Biden’s memory lapses could open the door for Donald Trump’s second presidency.

The Sun reports TV presenter Ant McPartlin is expecting his first child at the age of 48.

And the Daily Star leads with a study finding bald men are “irresistible” to women.