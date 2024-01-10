Post Office must reveal how much cash it ‘stole’ from subpostmasters, MPs told

The Post Office should be forced to reveal how much money it “stole” from innocent people during the Horizon scandal, according to a former subpostmaster.

Conservative MP Duncan Baker, who worked in the role in Norfolk before being elected in 2019, said the sum is expected to total hundreds of millions of pounds although no figure has ever been provided.

The Horizon scandal, which has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history, saw more than 700 Post Office branch managers handed criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing.

Mr Baker (North Norfolk) told the Commons: “One question that has never been answered is just how much money was taken unlawfully from thousands of innocent men and women.

“The Post Office took that money, we have never known that figure.

“Even the most basic accountant knows that it will run into hundreds of millions of pounds. So could the minister find out from the Post Office, force them to publish, just the grand scale of how much money they stole from people?”

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake replied: “The money was taken, somebody must have noticed that money – you’d think the finance department would have noticed that money, you’d think auditors would have noticed that money.”

He added: “I will endeavour to find out the number, I don’t have a number.”

Mr Hollinrake earlier said evidence from the public inquiry into the Post Office scandal showed “not only incompetence but malevolence in many of their actions”.

His comments came after he updated MPs on Government proposals to introduce a new law designed to exonerate hundreds of Post Office branch managers caught up in the scandal.

Conservative former minister Sir David Davis said “it looks as though the Government is responding correctly” to ensure “swift justice”, adding: “Some of the victims I’ve spoken to say they need an individual exoneration rather than a grand pardon because they are understandably concerned of being bracketed with a very small number of people who will actually not be innocent.”

Sir David, on compensation, said Fujitsu has “played a central role in this scandal” and asked whether the company will be required to “meet some of the costs”.

He went on: “Will the Government accelerate the investigations to convict those who are really guilty of causing this scandal by perverting the course of justice?”

Mr Hollinrake replied: “Of course we looked very carefully at the issue of individual exoneration. We didn’t see any way possible to do that without an exhaustive and time-consuming administrative process, which would add further burdens to the burdens people have already suffered during this process.”

Mr Hollinrake said the Government saw its approach as “very much as the lesser of two evils”, adding: “We are very keen to discuss mitigations and safeguards with other members of the House.”

On Fujitsu, Mr Hollinrake said once the statutory inquiry has been reported the Government will be able to “assess more clearly who is actually responsible” before noting: “We think it’s right we follow a process, identify individuals or organisations who are responsible for this scandal. Of course, those organisations we would expect then to financially contribute.

“So there are financial and legal measures we can take. As regards individuals, it may well be there’s sufficient evidence for the authorities to take forward individual prosecutions and I think many in this House would welcome that.”

Conservative former business minister Paul Scully said: “Too many victims want nothing to do with the British justice system, nothing to do with the Post Office, nothing to do with Government. They have had enough.”

He added: “There is no perfect solution to this. The best we can aim for is one that is fast and the one that provides life-changing money to restore these people’s lives as best we can.”

Labour former minister Kevan Jones, a long-term campaigner on the Horizon scandal, said: “This is going to be messy whichever way we do it, but it needs to be done because we’ve still got people out there with those convictions that need overturning.”

Conservative former minister Mark Francois said the Government should review all of its contracts with Fujitsu and “should consider suspending” if the company “won’t do the right thing”.

On whether the ITV drama on the Horizon scandal forced the Government to act, Mr Hollinrake told Independent MP Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire): “It’s fair to say I think the whole House and the whole country was shocked by what it’s seen on the television, so it has made it easier to push certain things forward more quickly.

“But I think we would have arrived at this position anyway. But I’m glad we’re here today moving forward at the pace we’re moving it forward now.”