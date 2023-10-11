Cleverly visits Israel as King condemns ‘barbaric acts of terrorism’

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Three

The Foreign Secretary has travelled to Israel to express the UK’s “solidarity” in the wake of the Hamas attacks, as the King condemned the “barbaric acts of terrorism”.

The arrival of James Cleverly in Israel comes as the world reels from the surprise incursion by the Palestinian militant group, which has provoked a major retaliation from Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.

Both the UK and the US have been among the major states offering firm backing to Israel but concerns have been expressed in the UN and elsewhere about the impact on civilians as air strikes continue to hit Gaza.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is visiting Israel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said that Charles is “extremely concerned” about the situation.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.

“His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

The UK Government has made clear that Israel has the right to defend itself in the wake of the assault by Hamas amid an ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip.

A Foreign Office spokesman said that Mr Cleverly is in Israel to “demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’s terrorist attacks”.

While there, he is expected to meet survivors of the attacks as well as senior Israeli figures.

But his arrival in the country has sparked calls for the Foreign Secretary to express a “clear humanitarian position” on the fate of civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli government has stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory, with the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down on Tuesday after air strikes near the border crossing.

The territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “It’s entirely right that James Cleverly is offering his support to Israeli civilians who’ve suffered in these completely appalling attacks.

“The horrific and completely unjustifiable human rights violations against Israeli civilians by Hamas – including war crimes – must end, and those responsible must be held to account.