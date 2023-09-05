Ten people taken to hospital following bus and car crash

⚠️? A477 CLEDDAU BRIDGE ?⚠️

The road is currently closed between Honeyborough Roundabout to Pembroke Roundabout due to a road traffic collision

Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/s8dmbXNXSH

— Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) September 5, 2023