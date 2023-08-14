More renewables installed in UK homes and businesses than ever before, MCS says

Solar panel installation

UK households are installing more heat pumps and solar panels than ever before, the body that accredits low-carbon products has said.

Analysing its latest data, MCS said there have been more than 120,000 solar panel installations since the start of the year, surpassing the previous record set in 2012 before incentives were cut.

It is the first year to have averaged more than 20,000 renewable installations a month, with over 3,000 heat pumps also installed each month on average.

In June alone there were 27,791 new solar panel systems put on homes and businesses across the UK.

This takes the small-scale solar and wind capacity to 4GW during peak conditions, providing 13% of the UK’s total energy demand of 29.4GW per day.

MCS analysts said that if this rate continues, nearly a quarter of a million households could install renewable energy by the end of the year.

Gareth Simkins, of Solar Energy UK, said: “In the spring, it was looking like we would have something like 215,000 MCS certified solar installations this year. But that was clearly an underestimate – I would bet on around 250,000 now.

“Installing solar on your roof is one of the best home improvements you can make and more and more people realise the financial and environmental benefits.”

Battery technology is also being installed at record rates, with each month this year surpassing the last. More than 1,000 batteries have gone into homes and businesses so far this year, MCS said.

The Government wants to reach a target of 70GW of solar capacity by 2035 and 600,000 heat pump installations by 2028.

People in England are eligible for a £5,000-£6,000 grant under the boiler upgrade scheme. In Scotland, people can claim £7,000-£9,000 with an additional loan option of £7,500.

This has led to 17,920 heat pump installations in the first six months of this year, though a House of Lords committee recently found there to be a lower uptake of heat pump grants than was expected.

Salisbury Cathedral has recently installed solar panels to lower its carbon footprint (Andrew Matthews/PA)

MCS said one of the largest barriers to growing the number of installations is the amount of qualified, skilled installers, and that to meet the 600,000 target there will need to be 50,000 workers.

Over 850 new contractors have become certified so far this year, more than during the whole of 2022, so the pace is picking up, MCS said.

They want an expansion to the boiler upgrade scheme with more money offered in grants and more vouchers per year, with further investment in skills and training to build up the installation workforce.

The Government should also mandate solar panel, heat pump and battery installations in all new homes from 2025, MCS added.

MCS CEO Ian Rippin said: “As the cost of energy continues to grow, we are seeing more people turn to renewable technology to generate their own energy and heat at home.

“We need to continue to push this expansion to meet our shared national ambitions to reach net zero by 2050.

“More consumers have the confidence to invest in small-scale renewables now than ever, but we have to make that transition even easier.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We welcome these figures, which build on our multibillion-pound investment to improve energy efficiency across the country.

“This includes issuing over £81 million in vouchers to installers in the first year of our Boiler Upgrade Scheme while extending it to 2025 with new, additional funding in each year until 2028 to further scale up investment in low carbon heating.