James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show

James Corden

James Corden said he was filled with “nothing but love, gratitude and pride” as he closed out his final episode of The Late Late Show.

The British comedian said he had “struggled to find the words” to describe his emotions after more than eight years of hosting the US talk show.

During that time he has put his own stamp on the show, through candid interviews with some of the world’s most famous people, viral clips and popular segments, including Carpool Karaoke.

The final show saw appearances from musical megastar Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, following on from an hour-long primetime special featuring Tom Cruise and Adele.

In his final monologue, Corden thanked his production team and writers, and said it was “unfathomable” that CBS had “taken a chance on me”, adding he would be “forever grateful”.

“I’ve been thinking for a while, the last few weeks, about what I was gonna say as we come to the end of the show after this wonderful adventure,” he said.

“And I have, if I’m honest … I’ve struggled to find the words to sum up what this past eight years has meant to me, is almost impossible. I, frankly … I don’t know where to start.

“But I sit here now today with nothing but love, gratitude and pride.”

He added: “Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family.

“All we’ve ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day.

“Thank you for letting me do this, thank you for letting me into your home every night.”

Earlier, Corden played a final game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts – involving answering questions or eating disgusting food – with Styles and Ferrell, upon the actor’s specific request.

James offers some final thoughts as our final #LateLateShow comes to an end pic.twitter.com/2GbQTQS8kh — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

The questions included favourite late night show hosts, whether there would be a One Direction reunion, and which of his two guests Corden preferred.

Styles, who has appeared on the show multiple times both as part of One Direction and individually, told Corden he was “very proud of everything you’ve done” and that he had been an “inspiration”.

“Selfishly, I’m very happy that you’re coming home, I love you so much,” he said, before the pair embraced.

The final episode also included several sketches, including one featuring Corden’s fellow US late night talk show hosts.

Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman all appeared in the skit when they discussed his retirement plans and argued over who would take over Carpool Karaoke.

That's our show pic.twitter.com/lUL2OUXayB — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

Concluding the show, he took to the piano to deliver a song, summing up his time as host, at the end of which he became audibly emotional and left the studio to a standing ovation.

Opening the primetime special, aired shortly before the main show, Corden sang an ode to Los Angeles, from the roof of the CBS studios.

The special also featured the final run out of one of the show’s most popular segments, Carpool Karaoke, which sees Corden “drive to work” assisted by major musical stars.

The segment has seen him interview some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Sir Paul McCartney, Adele and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Easy On Me singer Adele returned to the car for the final session, this time “driving” Corden to work for the final time.

The skit saw Adele arrived at Corden’s home, waking him up with cymbals, before starting the trip, despite admitting her poor driving skills.

The pair sang several of her hits and a musical number, and reminisced about the past eight years of his tenure on The Late Late Show, before becoming emotional.

Two dear friends, one unforgettable ride.@Adele takes the wheel for James Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/GGlTX12ElY #AdeleCarpool pic.twitter.com/EspQHJzVlQ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 24, 2023

Corden also sought to seek revenge on years of “life threatening scenarios” inflicted on him by Hollywood star Cruise by challenging him to take part in a live performance of the Lion King – delivering the “mission” to him while the actor was mid-skydive.

The pair later appeared onstage as Timon and Pumba to shrieks of delight from the unexpecting audience, though later tensions appeared to rise.

“You’re a big movie star, you’re gonna have more projects to promote and when that happens, you’re just going to find yourself another late night host,” Corden said.

Cruise retorted: “I’m not the one turning my back on everything that we have, everything that we’ve created. This is your last show. You did this to us!”

But after a heart-felt rendition of Can You Feel The Love Tonight, punctuated by clips of Cruise’s appearances on the show, the pair made up on a helipad.