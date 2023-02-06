Deal ‘tantalisingly close’ for Unite ambulance workers in Wales – union

Industrial strike

A deal for ambulance workers in Wales is “tantalisingly close”, a union has said.

Unite is the only NHS union staging walkouts in Wales on Monday.

Others suspended planned action after the Welsh Government came forward with an improved pay offer on Friday.

Great to have our General Secretary, @UniteSharon, joining striking Welsh Ambulance workers on the picket line in Pontprennau, Cardiff this morning. Negotiations continue, no deals have been done. Our members deserve better and are prepared to keep the fight going.

Negotiations resulted in a new pay offer from the Welsh government for 2022/23 of an additional 3% increase, unions said.

The GMB was due to hold a strike on Monday, while members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were set to walk out on Monday and Tuesday.

The two unions announced that action will be suspended, although their members in England will go ahead with strikes on the same days.

A strike by physiotherapists in Wales on Tuesday has also been called off.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said a strike by its members across Wales will not go ahead and it is suspending action short of a strike planned for February 7-14 while it consults members on the new offer.

I'm here this morning in Cardiff with @unitetheunion members in the @WelshAmbulance service. It would be wholly premature for Unite to talk about any deals being done in relation to this dispute. As far as Unite is concerned negotiations are continuing.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told the PA news agency: “The reason that we’re still out in Wales is that it would be disingenuous for us to put an offer to pause the strike in the full knowledge the offer was going to get rejected.

“What we want is not a sticking plaster – we want to have a deal on the table that will be accepted.

“I spoke to the health minister in Wales on a number of occasions yesterday; we’re tantalisingly close.

“The sticking point really is (of the) the extra 3% – half of it is on non-consolidated, so therefore it’s a one-off payment.