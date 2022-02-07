‘I will survive’: Beleaguered PM tells new spin doctor he will battle on

Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister is said to have sung “I Will Survive” with his new director of communications as he vowed to plough on with his premiership in the wake of the so-called partygate scandal.

In an interview with the Welsh language news website Golwg360, Guto Harri, whose appointment to the role was announced over the weekend, said Boris Johnson is “not all that clownish” and “a very likeable character”.

Mr Harri took on the communications brief following a swathe of resignations among the Prime Minister’s aides.

He told Golwg360 Mr Johnson quoted from Gloria Gaynor’s hit when the pair met on Friday afternoon, before settling down to a “serious conversation” about getting the Government “back on track”, according to a translation.

The PM also reportedly suggested he should kneel before Mr Harri, in an apparent nod to a row over the former broadcaster taking the knee during an on air debate about racism in football last year.

Mr Harri said: “I walked in and did a salute and said, ‘Prime Minister, Guto Harri reporting for duty’, and he stood up from behind his desk and started taking the salute, but then he said, ‘What am I doing? I should take the knee for you’.

“And we both laughed. Then I asked, ‘Are you going to survive, Boris?’, and he said in his deep, slow and purposeful voice and started to sing a little while finishing the sentence and saying, ‘I will survive’.

Boris Johnson with Guto Harri (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I inevitably invited him to say, ‘You’ve got all your life to live’, and he replied, ‘I’ve got all my love to give’, so we had a little blast from Gloria Gaynor.”

Mr Harri added: “There was a lot of laughter and we sat down to have a serious conversation about how to get the Government back on track and how we are moving forward.

“Everyone’s attention is on recent events that have caused a lot of hurt, but in the end that’s nothing to do with the way people voted two years ago.”

Mr Harri, who previously served as a key aide to Mr Johnson while he was mayor of London, said “90%” of their discussion was “very serious”.

He said the PM is “not a vicious person as some misrepresent it”.

The newly-appointed spin doctor also said Mr Johnson is aware of questions about his ability to continue in the top job.

He said there has been a move to bring in “new people” and to “reorganise” the “system at No 10” by bringing in “pragmatic, more experienced, and perhaps less ideological professionals”.

He said Mr Johnson talks “relentlessly” about “making Brexit a success, bringing us out of the pandemic and all the problems that the pandemic has caused” and “making sure levelling up means something meaningful”.

Mr Harri added: “He is aware of the appalling misery that all the talk about these parties has created, and has shaken people’s trust in Government and politics in general, and there are questions about his ability to continue as Prime Minister.”

Mr Johnson now has to “persuade his party and people on the ground” that he is still the man “who got a comfortable majority as recently as two years ago”, Mr Harri reportedly said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not deny that Mr Johnson and Mr Harri sang together.

“I’m not going to get into the details of private conversations,” he said. “They are old colleagues and have known each other for some time.”

Asked about Mr Harri’s reported assessment that Mr Johnson is “not a complete clown”, the spokesman said: “I think obviously he is firmly committed to the Prime Minister’s agenda and delivering on the public’s priorities.”

Mr Harri has been brought in to give Mr Johnson “fair and frank advice” based on his “significant experience”, the spokesman added.

Separately, The Sun reported that Mr Harri previously lobbied the Government on behalf of Chinese tech giant Huawei.

On these claims, the PM’s spokesman said: “He provided advice to the clients of a private company. That’s entirely legitimate, it’s in the public domain and obviously we would not exclude from Government someone with valuable experience and expertise.”

A Labour spokesman accused the PM’s new team of “more clown show nonsense”.

“Britain faces a combination of spiralling bills, rising prices and Tory tax rises,” he said.

“But the PM’s new team have decided to kick off their much-vaunted ‘reset’ with yet more clown show nonsense.