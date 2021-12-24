Ed Sheeran guitar raises £52,000 in charity raffle for school in his hometown

Kellie Myers, of Ipswich, won Ed Sheeran's prototype Equals guitar in a charity raffle. (GeeWizz/ PA)

Ed Sheeran’s prototype Equals guitar has raised £52,765 in a charity raffle to help a school in his hometown.

The 30-year-old pop star worked with Northern Ireland-based guitar-maker George Lowden to create a signature instrument to mark his “coming of age” album Equals.

The Shivers hitmaker donated it to be raffled by Suffolk-based charity GeeWizz, with the money raised to go towards a music pod and disabled access facilities at a school in Framlingham.

Any funds left over will be distributed by GeeWizz to other projects for learning disabled and neurodivergent children around Suffolk.

Ed Sheeran wrote ‘Henry + Jacob! Play this guitar!’ on the instrument, personalising it for the charity raffle winners. (GeeWizz/ PA)

The winner of the £5-a-ticket raffle was hospital worker Kellie Myers from Ipswich, whose two sons Henry, 14, and 13-year-old Jacob are learning to play guitar.

Sheeran signed the guitar, personalising it with the message ‘Henry + Jacob! Play this guitar!’

The singer-songwriter also wrote ‘Wait for me to come home…’, which Ms Myers said are her favourite lyrics from his song Photograph.

Ms Myers said she was “thrilled and delighted” to have won, adding: “The guitar is beautiful.

“My boys have been learning to play for a couple of years now.

“As a family we adore Ed.

“He really supports our community and local charities.

“GeeWizz is an amazing charity and they’ve been doing a lot for the local community, so we wanted to support them and Ed.”

Hospital worker Kellie Myers and her family with Ed Sheeran’s prototype guitar, that they won through a charity raffle. (GeeWizz/ PA)

Some 10,553 raffle tickets were sold in more than 160 countries around the world.

In a video message recorded while holding the guitar, ahead of the raffle, Sheeran said: “This is the prototype of the new Equals guitar by Sheeran Guitars by Lowden.

“It is one of one, there is not another guitar like this.

“This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right – it says prototype in it.

“To win this, it’s a £5 raffle which goes to charity.

“It’s going to build a music centre at a primary school near me, which I’m really excited about.

“If you win it you can have it personalised, I can write some lyrics on it, I’ll do whatever you want!”

Ed Sheeran wearing one of three signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021/22 home football shirts he donated (LD Communications/PA)

Sheeran also donated three signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021/22 home football shirts with an Ed Sheeran “Tour” sponsor logo across the chest for three runners-up in the raffle.

They went to Rossignol Sylvianne from France, Chris Noakes from Essex and Justin Taite from Canada.

Sir Robert Hitcham’s School in Framlingham is without a music room for its pupils and is in need of extra facilities for learning disabled and neurodivergent students.