Two-year-old boy dies four days after being found in lake

We can confirm that a boy who was found unresponsive in water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve on 30 May died in hospital today.

We continue to appeal to anyone who visited the reserve that evening, as you may be able to help enquiries. Full details >>> https://t.co/nXttT4ygGD pic.twitter.com/1RTSETbtd7

— Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) June 3, 2021