Traffic diverted in Dudley due to 'police incident'

Drivers have been warned of diversions in Dudley due to a "police incident".

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

The incident reportedly took place on Holly Hall Road, off Duncan Edwards Way, on Monday afternoon.

At around 1.45pm, West Midlands Roads warned of traffic diversions.

The 'police incident' has been reported on Holly Hall Road, Dudley. Photo: Google

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said: "Holly Hall Road, Dudley. Police incident.

"Traffic diversion. Plan ahead."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.

