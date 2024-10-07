Traffic diverted in Dudley due to 'police incident'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident reportedly took place on Holly Hall Road, off Duncan Edwards Way, on Monday afternoon.

At around 1.45pm, West Midlands Roads warned of traffic diversions.

The 'police incident' has been reported on Holly Hall Road, Dudley. Photo: Google

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, it said: "Holly Hall Road, Dudley. Police incident.

"Traffic diversion. Plan ahead."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.