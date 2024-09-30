Express & Star
Broken down lorry causes 50 minute delays on M6 southbound

Motorists have been warned of major delays on the M6 southbound due to a broken down lorry.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Two of four lanes closed on the motorway on Monday afternoon as a result of the broken down vehicle near Junction 10 for Walsall.

National Highways warned drivers of long delays just after 4pm.

Queues of traffic seen near Junction 10a for the M54. Photo: Motorway Cameras

On X, formerly Twitter, it said there was more than four miles of congestion on approach to the broken down lorry.

West Midlands Roads reported delays of 50 minutes on the M6 southbound, between Junction 10a for the M54 and Junction 8 for the M5.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time to travel.

