'We're providing a service' says operator of Wolverhampton car park ordered to close

Wolverhampton Council says it is preparing enforcement action against the operator of the pay-and-display car park on a crucial regeneration site in the city centre.

But Matt Frow, of Parkit Management, which runs the car park in School Street, said his company had now submitted an appeal.

The car park opened in January on the site of the former Network House high-rise office block and shopping parade.

A retrospective planning application was submitted in April, but permission was refused by planning officers on June 29. The car park, next to the former Darlington Methodist Church and opposite Beatties, is still operating.