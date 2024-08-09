Operator told to close car park in Wolverhampton city centre which opened without permission

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Matt Frow, of Parkit Management, has been refused retrospective permission for the car park on the site of a former office block and shopping parade in Wolverhampton city centre.

Planning officer Ragbir Sahota raised fears that allowing the car park would discourage the redevelopment of the Westside Quarter, which he said was Wolverhampton's biggest regeneration area.

Wolverhampton Council has ordered that the car park in School Street must close

The site, on the corner of School Street and Fold Street, was previously occupied by the Network House high-rise office block, with a shopping parade underneath. In 2019, permission was granted to demolish Network House, and build a six-storey block of 113 flats in its place.

That scheme was approved in 2019, but in 2022 the developer asked for an extra three years to review the scheme, which was also granted.